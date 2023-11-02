Universities free speech row after Michelle Donelan calls for crackdown on academics’ comments on Gaza

She claimed Professor Sang had described Suella Braverman’s crackdown on Hamas support in the UK as “disturbing” and accused Dr Patel of retweeting a post likening Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip to a “genocide”.Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser, the head of UKRI, replied on Tuesday confirming she had suspended the academics and the rest of its advisory board on equality, diversity and inclusion, which was formed less than a week ago.

“Targeting one of the most authoritative research bodies in the country has surely been designed to produce a chilling effect across the whole academic community at the cost of intellectual and professional integrity.”

Several UKRI members also resigned over the row on Wednesday. Professor Tanja Bueltmann, a migration historian at the University of Strathclyde, said she had stepped down as a member of UKRI’s talent peer review college “with immediate effect”.

“The images I have seen of Jewish students being harassed, or pro-Hamas demonstrations being held on campuses, have been despicable,” she said. “It is dangerous, extreme and puts Jewish students and staff at risk of genuine harm.

Ms Keegan said she would write to the OfS “to ask them to investigate the appropriateness of the actions taken by universities when cases of antisemitism or support for proscribed terrorist groups such as Hamas occur”.it does “not currently have a direct role in dealing with complaints from individuals about universities and colleges” on matters relating to free speech.

