Universal Credit claimants warned to inform authorities about travel plans

PIP and Universal Credit claimants must inform the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) if they are planning to travel abroad this summer. Universal Credit claimants have been warned their payments could be stopped if they fail to notify authorities about key changes to their circumstances. Those in receipt of Universal Credit are being alerted that they must inform the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) if they are planning to travel abroad this year.

Government advice to claimants outlines what changes people in receiving Universal Credit must tell the DWP about. Failing to alert the DWP of key changes to your circumstances could lead to Universal Credit claimants losing their benefit entitlement and having payments either paused or stopped altogether. Included in the changes that must be reported is leaving the country, or planning to leave the country. Even if you are leaving for an extended holiday rather than a permanent move, it is a change you must alert the DWP of. remain eligible for it while you’re abroad. “You cannot get Universal Credit if you’re moving abroad permanently

Universal Credit Claimants Travel Plans Department For Work And Pensions Payments Benefit Entitlement

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DWP issues warning over deadline to claim Universal Credit as letters sent outAnyone who gets a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions about moving to Universal Credit could miss out on their benefits if they don't act

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

DWP warning on deadline to claim Universal Credit as letters sentThe DWP has issued a warning to anyone who is being moved from the old benefits system to Universal Credit, as they could miss out on payments if they ignore a key date on their migration notice letter

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

DWP confirms Universal Credit payment dates for Easter bank holiday weekendThe DWP has confirmed that Universal Credit payment dates will be changed due to the Easter 2024 bank holiday weekend, with benefits paid into people's accounts earlier than usual

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

DWP benefits including Universal Credit being paid early this weekThousands of people claiming benefits such as Universal Credit may find they are paid earlier than expected this week - here's everything you need to know

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

DWP Universal Credit & PIP payment dates over Easter 2024If you are due to receive a DWP benefit payment this weekend, you may find you receive your payment on a different day.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

DWP confirm Easter benefits payment dates affecting Universal Credit and morePayment dates for benefit recipients are set to change for the upcoming bank holidays

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »