Universal Credit claimants warned to inform authorities about travel plans

PIP and Universal Credit claimants must inform the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) if they are planning to travel abroad this summer. Universal Credit claimants have been warned their payments could be stopped if they fail to notify authorities about key changes to their circumstances. Those in receipt of Universal Credit are being alerted that they must inform the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) if they are planning to travel abroad this year.
Government advice to claimants outlines what changes people in receiving Universal Credit must tell the DWP about. Failing to alert the DWP of key changes to your circumstances could lead to Universal Credit claimants losing their benefit entitlement and having payments either paused or stopped altogether. Included in the changes that must be reported is leaving the country, or planning to leave the country. Even if you are leaving for an extended holiday rather than a permanent move, it is a change you must alert the DWP of. remain eligible for it while you’re abroad. “You cannot get Universal Credit if you’re moving abroad permanently
