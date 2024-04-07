United Secure Fifth Consecutive Win with 1-0 Victory over Fulham

United making it five wins in a row when visiting Craven Cottage, with 13 goals scored and only one conceded. It is three wins this season for Eddie Howe and his players over Fulham , scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheet s. Saturday saw a lethargic start by United but at least some improvement as the half progressed.

A different story after the break though as Newcastle the better team and by some distance the more dangerous, you felt a goal was coming and NUFC refusing to be knocked by a shocking decision to disallow Schar’s goal after VAR intervention, Howe’s side coming straight back and getting the winner through Bruno. Despite all of Fulham’s possession, not a single difficult save for Dubravka to make, the back four excellent.Eddie Howe speaking to Premier League Productions after the 1-0 win at Fulham:“ Two games in a week with a very small squad, after that, they gave everything.Eddie Howe on the disallowed Schar goal:“I wasn’t surprised it went to VAR because these things normally do but then I thought VAR would say it was fin

