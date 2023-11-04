United relaxed about City's interest in youngster Kobbie Mainoo

United are relaxed about City's long-standing interest in youngster Kobbie Mainoo. Mainoo joined the club's academy aged nine and he went to both United and City's academies when he was a child. The Manchester Evening News understands Mainoo chose to join United's academy and although City have attempted to lure him away at ages when it would have been possible, he's chosen to stay each time. Read more here.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester United stance on Man City interest in Kobbie MainooMan United youngster and academy talent Kobbie Mainoo has been subject to long-standing interest from rivals Manchester City

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Man City 'chasing' Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie MainooThe latest transfer rumours from Old Trafford amid updates on Kobbie Mainoo and Raphael Varane.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Man United get Kobbie Mainoo boost as squad confirmed for Fulham fixtureMan United are poised to include Kobbie Mainoo in their plans for Saturday's Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

GOAL: Man City hope to inflict further misery on Man Utd as Pep Guardiola's side plot another move for rising star Kobbie MainooManchester City are plotting a move for beleaguered city rivals Manchester United's brightest young talent, Kobbie Mainoo.

Source: goal | Read more »

NUFCTHEMAG: Medical emergency forces Leicester City game against Newcastle United young stars to be abandonedLeicester City game against Newcastle United young stars is abandoned after medical emergency

Source: NUFCTheMag | Read more »

NUFCTHEMAG: I hope the glory hunters are hurting today after Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3After Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3, I hope the glory hunters are hurting today.

Source: NUFCTheMag | Read more »