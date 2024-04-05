United preparing for Ten Hag to stay as manager next season

Exclusive: United are preparing for the possibility of Ten Hag staying as manager next season, despite few other managers being interested in the job. Ineos company is also planning for next season with Ten Hag still in charge.

Poor results may force Ratcliffe and his right-hand man to make a decision. Top contenders for the job are lukewarm about taking over at Old Trafford.

United Ten Hag Manager Ineos Poor Results Old Trafford

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ineos changes could give Erik ten Hag a decision to make over Man United futureErik ten Hag wants to retain the power he has had so far at Man Utd but Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning on making key changes to football operations at Old Trafford.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Why INEOS are wary of sacking Manchester United boss Erik ten HagErik ten Hag could be given a stay of execution by Manchester United's board.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Man Utd: Ratcliffe identifies ‘de facto kingmaker’ on Ten Hag future as INEOS get Ashworth boostNew Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'will task' incoming CEO Omar Berrada 'with deciding possible' managerial change, according to reports.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Man Utd have ‘concrete interest’ in Champ manager as Ten Hag successor with Ratcliffe, INEOS ‘impressed’Joe Williams has been Football365 News Editor since 2022. Loves all things Sheffield United.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Erik ten Hag's Style at Manchester United: A Clash of PersonalitiesSince Erik ten Hag's arrival at Manchester United, there have been significant changes in the squad and playing style. However, his disciplinarian approach and clashes with certain players have caused issues within the team.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Six Manchester United players that turned on Erik ten Hag after leavingManchester United news as some players who left have gone on to criticise their former manager Erik ten Hag after waving goodbye to Old Trafford

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »