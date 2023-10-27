United Nations passes 'humanitarian truce' motion in Israel-Hamas war

THE United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza.
This was the first UN response to Hamas’s surprise October 7 attacks on Israel and the ongoing military response and vow to obliterate Hamas. Daniel Hagari, the army’s spokesman, said aerial attacks had been targeting Hamas tunnels and other targets.
The government's media office accused Israel of taking the measure"to perpetrate massacres with bloody retaliatory strikes from the air, land and sea," as heavy strikes hit northern Gaza. Services were cut on Friday evening following a heavy round of Israeli air strikes that lit up the sky over the territory.The Palestinian Red Crescent, the main emergency service in Gaza, said it was cut off from its operations room because of the internet blackout. headtopics.com
Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, told reporters: "The siege means that food, water and fuel – basic commodities – are being used to collectively punish more than two million people, among them, a majority of children and women."