Unite Union Opens Balloting for Industrial Action Against Tata Steel

Unite union has opened balloting for industrial action, urging its 1,500 members to vote in favor. The result of the ballot is expected on April 11. This is the first result of three main union ballots. The Community Union will also open a ballot on the same day, while the GMB union started its ballot on April 4.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham expressed concerns over Tata Steel's plans for a greener future, stating that it would have devastating effects on Port Talbot and Llanwern, risking national security. Tata Steel argues that redundancies are necessary for the company's survival and transition to a greener way of working
Unite Union Industrial Action Tata Steel Greener Future Ballot Redundancies
