UNIQLO Announces Opening Date for First Store in Scotland

Popular Japanese fashion retailer UNIQLO has announced the opening date for its first store in Scotland . The brand, founded in 1984, specializes in casual and streetwear and has over 3000 locations worldwide.

The new store will be located on Princes Street in Edinburgh, in a modernist retail store formerly home to BHS. UNIQLO aims to bring a fresh perspective to the city and forge lasting connections with local residents and businesses.

UNIQLO Scotland Fashion Store Opening Princes Street Edinburgh

