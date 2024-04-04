UNIQLO Announces Opening Date for First Store in Scotland

Popular Japanese fashion retailer UNIQLO has announced the opening date for its first store in Scotland . The brand, founded in 1984, specializes in casual and streetwear and has over 3000 locations worldwide.
The new store will be located on Princes Street in Edinburgh, in a modernist retail store formerly home to BHS. UNIQLO aims to bring a fresh perspective to the city and forge lasting connections with local residents and businesses.
UNIQLO Scotland Fashion Store Opening Princes Street Edinburgh
