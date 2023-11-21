Unionists urged to recognise DUP's limitations in negotiations

Unionists need to recognise the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will not get everything it wants in negotiations with the government, ex-first minister Peter Robinson has said. The DUP has been boycotting devolution since last February, in protest at post-Brexit trade arrangements.

For months, the DUP has been engaged with Number 10 in talks aimed at securing extra changes to the Windsor Framework, which sought to reduce the level of checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. The government has said talks with the DUP are in the final stages, but the DUP has repeatedly said gaps are outstanding. But he warned that negotiations could not drift beyond the end of this year. "In my view, it is soluble so I hope it can be within the next number of weeks... because quite frankly, I don't think you can go beyond the turn of the year without the government having to look at some other way of governing Northern Ireland," he said. He added that constitutionally it would mean a move back to direct rule, with "greater involvement" from the government in Dublin





