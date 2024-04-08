Union Calls for Support to Protect Jobs at Grangemouth Industrial Complex

A union has called for greater support from the public and politicians for its campaign to protect jobs at the Grangemouth industrial complex. Unite wants owners Petroineos to delay the planned closure of its oil refinery until alternative jobs are secured at the site and energy security concerns have been evaluated. The union also wants the petrochemical giant to invest in Grangemouth to ensure the plant becomes a world class leader in renewable energies .

Unite is now urging Scots to back its Keep Grangemouth Working campaign on social media. Derek Thomson, Unite Scottish Secretary, told the Record: "The initiative is part of Unite's wider campaign to support and retain the jobs of 500 highly-skilled oil refinery workers. "However, it's also about supporting the thousands of jobs directly and indirectly dependent on the wider Grangemouth complex. "We are clear that if we are going to extend the lifespan of the oil refinery then we are going to need the backing of local people, businesses and politicians. "It's our ambition that this new social media platform will help us reach as many people as possible in our fight to save jobs." A fringe event will also take place at next week's STUC conference in Dundee where workers from Grangemouth will be among the speakers

Union Support Jobs Grangemouth Industrial Complex Oil Refinery Alternative Jobs Energy Security Petrochemical Giant Renewable Energies Social Media Campaign

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Grangemouth oil refinery to close despite posting £100m profitSCOTLAND’S only oil refinery, which is set to close with the loss of hundreds of jobs, has posted record profits of more than £100 million,…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Fellowship fuels Scottish-Egyptian writer's new novel on GrangemouthA SCOTTISH Egyptian writer is working on a novel about Grangemouth’s petrochemical plant and the legacy it will leave behind if its threatened…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Grangemouth push for railway station as locals asked about public transportThe transport appraisal could lead to big changes but the first step is finding out what the problems are.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Appeal for volunteers as Grangemouth hall faces closure by the end of the monthA new management committee is needed for Newlands Community Hall or it will close for good by March 31.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

UK education union calls for inquiry into dangerous content accessible to young peopleThe leader of the National Education Union (NEU) in the UK has urged the Government to hold an inquiry into the accessibility of dangerous content on smartphones. The NEU's general secretary, Daniel Kebede, highlighted the problem of sexism and misogyny in schools, which he believes is being fueled by exposure to harmful online content. Kebede called on the Government to take action against big technology companies, as he believes the issue is too widespread to be solely addressed by schools and parents. He also expressed concerns about the influence of social media influencers and aggressive pornography on young boys' perceptions of women and relationships.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Union calls for urgent action to save jobs after train firm stops productionAlstom said after 10 months of discussions with the Government over work for its Derby site, it had run out of time.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »