Union Calls for Support to Protect Jobs at Grangemouth Industrial Complex

A union has called for greater support from the public and politicians for its campaign to protect jobs at the Grangemouth industrial complex. Unite wants owners Petroineos to delay the planned closure of its oil refinery until alternative jobs are secured at the site and energy security concerns have been evaluated. The union also wants the petrochemical giant to invest in Grangemouth to ensure the plant becomes a world class leader in renewable energies .
Unite is now urging Scots to back its Keep Grangemouth Working campaign on social media. Derek Thomson, Unite Scottish Secretary, told the Record: "The initiative is part of Unite's wider campaign to support and retain the jobs of 500 highly-skilled oil refinery workers. "However, it's also about supporting the thousands of jobs directly and indirectly dependent on the wider Grangemouth complex. "We are clear that if we are going to extend the lifespan of the oil refinery then we are going to need the backing of local people, businesses and politicians. "It's our ambition that this new social media platform will help us reach as many people as possible in our fight to save jobs." A fringe event will also take place at next week's STUC conference in Dundee where workers from Grangemouth will be among the speakers
Union Support Jobs Grangemouth Industrial Complex Oil Refinery Alternative Jobs Energy Security Petrochemical Giant Renewable Energies Social Media Campaign
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Grangemouth oil refinery to close despite posting £100m profitSCOTLAND’S only oil refinery, which is set to close with the loss of hundreds of jobs, has posted record profits of more than £100 million,…
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Fellowship fuels Scottish-Egyptian writer's new novel on GrangemouthA SCOTTISH Egyptian writer is working on a novel about Grangemouth’s petrochemical plant and the legacy it will leave behind if its threatened…
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Union calls for urgent action to save jobs after train firm stops productionAlstom said after 10 months of discussions with the Government over work for its Derby site, it had run out of time.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »