Unidentified Man Found Dead on Roa Island in Cumbria

The man's body was found in the village just south of Rampside at Barrow-in-Furness on April 30 this year, Cumbria Police said. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

So far, police have been unable to identify him with details on him 'sparse'. He had no identification on him and had no distinguishing marks, scars or tattoos on his body.READ MORE: Man arrested for arson after fire at block of flats with residents evacuated

The man is white, around 6ft tall and believed to be aged around 50 to 70. Officers said he may be of European rather than UK or Irish origin, however, it is unclear. He may have had a beard, but it is believed he had recently shaved before his death. As part of the appeal, police have released a picture created by a forensic artist of 'what the man potentially looked like in life'. headtopics.com

Anyone who recognises him, or who has any information, is being urged to get in touch. Detective Inspector Laura Nield at Cumbria Police said: "We are not treating the man’s death as suspicious. "Our main goal is to identify the man for the benefit of his family – and we hope that there may be someone out there who sees the Forensic Artist’s image and is able to assist us in doing that."

She added: "Whilst the amount of information we have about the unidentified man is limited, the image we have secured for release to the public is excellent quality and may hopefully lead to someone getting in touch with information which can assist. I would urge anyone who does suspect they have any information – no matter how small – to get in touch today." headtopics.com

Greater Manchester Police shared the appeal on Facebook this afternoon and wrote: "#APPEAL | Can you help Cumbria Police identify this man? He was sadly found deceased on Roa Island in April 2023.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENnewsdesk »

Police Appeal for Help to Identify Man Found Dead on Roa Island Cumbria Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who was discovered deceased on Roa Island . Efforts to determine his identity have been unsuccessful, but a forensic artist has created an image of what he may have looked like. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Read more ⮕

Roa Island death: Artist's image released in identity searchThe body which washed up at Roa Island on 30 April had no identifying marks, scars or tattoos. Read more ⮕

Meet Father Christmas at Walby Farm Park in CumbriaWalby Farm Park in Cumbria is hosting the Father Christmas on the Farm event, where children can meet Santa, receive gifts, and enjoy interactive activities. The event runs from November 26 to December 24 and promises a magical experience for visitors. Read more ⮕

Planned Roadworks in Lancashire and CumbriaMotorways and major roads in Lancashire and Cumbria will experience disruptions due to planned roadworks. Speed limit changes, alterations to road markings, and installation of average speed cameras are among the works being carried out. Drivers should expect longer travel times. Read more ⮕

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Teenager Cumbria Police launch urgent appeal to find 16-year-old Peter Thompson-Hine, who was last seen in the Botchergate area of Carlisle. He has connections to Whitehaven and Cleator Moor. Anyone with information is urged to contact police. Read more ⮕

River Island's Top Trending Jackets for Autumn and WinterPopular fashion retailer River Island has shared its popular autumn and winter jackets, including the 'jacket of the season'. From bomber jackets to tailored options, there's something for everyone's style. Read more ⮕