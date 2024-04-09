Unidentified Flying Objects: Fact or Fantasy?

Just a balloon. Or it might be a drone. Some travel at high speeds and switch directions; others hover, then disappear. Sensors pick up some of them. Others fly under the radar. Unidentified flying objects ( UFO s) have been part of popular lore for decades, but governments have lately been trying harder to figure out what is fantasy and what is fact. Private enterprise is starting to crowdsource UFO sightings.

Enigma Labs, a private company founded in 2020, offers an app that enables users to upload images of UFOs, along with descriptions and other data about them. In the past 18 months, it has received around 15,000 submissions. Enigma assesses these, using both machine learning and a human moderator. It reckons that around two-thirds are unidentified anomalous phenomena. In other words, they exist but are mysterious. UFOs come in many sizes and shapes, though circles and spheres are the most common. A tenth of witnesses reported anomalous flight patterns, such as erratic movements at high speeds. Almost a third said they did not see any sign that they had means of propulsion, such as a jet exhaust. Enigma says that in more than half of the sightings, there were multiple witnesses, which helps add credibility. Enigma's app is available only in English, so it is not surprising that sightings are concentrated in Anglophone countries, especially America. New Mexico stands out

