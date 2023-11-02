Unheeded lessons of Iraq War are looming large over Gaza crisis

Just like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Iraq’s wars have long cast a shadow over the Middle East and acted as a haunting reminder to the West of its arrogance, negligence, culpability, and often arch stupidity in terms of policy in relation to the region.

Now in a toll without precedent in decades of Israel-Palestinian violence, the number of those killed in Gaza according to theIn fact, the number of children among that figure, more than 3000, exceeds the annual death toll for children in all wars in each of the preceding three years.

Of course it goes without saying that there are certain fundamental differences between Gaza and Iraq in military and political terms. But what remains overwhelmingly obvious is the extent to which military engagement in both was embarked upon with virtually no regard to what would come next after the fighting had ended. headtopics.com

If anything, as Iraq again illustrated, inflicting severe harm on a population and destroying their homes only fosters hatred and resentment as it did toward the Americans, enabling anti-US militias to recruit support among ordinary Iraqis. In the end the only results were death, suffering and ultimately political failure.

THIS is the thing you see about so many of our political leaders, so few have any real grasp, understanding or experience of a region where the Iraq War still rankles and indeed angers many in the Middle East. headtopics.com

Listening to Biden recently urging Americans to accept billions of dollars in additional weapons spending for Israel, I couldn’t help thinking of George W Bush back in 2003 asking for $87 billion to throw into the gullet of the war in Iraq.

Few seem to have learned those lessons from the shameful Iraq debacle least of all the current leader of theA few days ago my fellow columnist George Kerevan here at The National, posed the question as to whether Sir Keir Starmer might yet lose the keys to Downing Street in the next election as a result of his stance on the Israel-Hamas war. headtopics.com

