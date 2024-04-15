Unforgettable and Luxury Malta Getaway from £99

Holidaymakers can enjoy an 'unforgettable' and 'luxury' Malta getaway from just £99 with a special offer. Those who take advantage of the offer will have the opportunity to plunge into crystal-clear seas , wander through historic catacombs , and soak up the splendour of Valletta .
Guests will lodge at either the 4-star Hotel Santana or the 4-star Solana Hotel And Spa, both boasting outdoor swimming facilities, dining venues, bars, and prime locations. Hotel Santana has mostly positive reviews on TripAdvisor, with a four-star overall rating. "Step outside and be greeted by beautiful outdoor pools, perfect for a refreshing dip under the Mediterranean sun. Surrounding these pools are sun terraces boasting plentiful loungers, inviting you to unwind and soak up the warmth."
To grab this deal, simply visit the Wowcher website, make your purchase and you'll receive an email containing a code, which you can use online to confirm your booking. Prices start from £99 per person but could change depending on your chosen dates.
Malta Getaway Offer Crystal-Clear Seas Historic Catacombs Valletta St. Paul's Bay Mellieha Cultural Heritage Ggantija Temples Stonehenge Egyptian Pyramids Wowcher Limited Period Italy Booking Fee
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »