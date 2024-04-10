Unfair refund policy at local Sainsbury's store

Our local Sainsbury’s store sells clothing but has no changing room to try items on. I purchased a couple of skirts which turned out to be unsuitable so I returned and exchanged them for other items. The replacements also weren’t quite right so I asked for a refund but was told that I could only receive a gift card .
It means I no longer have available funds to buy clothes from another retailer. This seems most unfair as Sainsbury’s have now tied my money in with them.
Sainsbury's Refund Policy Clothing Gift Card Consumer Rights
