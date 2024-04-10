Unfair refund policy at local Sainsbury's store

Our local Sainsbury’s store sells clothing but has no changing room to try items on. I purchased a couple of skirts which turned out to be unsuitable so I returned and exchanged them for other items. The replacements also weren’t quite right so I asked for a refund but was told that I could only receive a gift card .

It means I no longer have available funds to buy clothes from another retailer. This seems most unfair as Sainsbury’s have now tied my money in with them.

Sainsbury's Refund Policy Clothing Gift Card Consumer Rights

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sainsbury’s down updates — Thousands report issues with store deliveries as ‘technical issue’ hits UK store...SAINSBURY’S has suffered major “technical issues” across their UK stores this morning. Hundreds of Sainsbury’s users have taken to X to report the issues after deliveries fa…

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Sainsbury's plans to open convenience store at Lancefield QuaySainsbury's has submitted plans to open a convenience store at Lancefield Quay. The store will be located on the ground floor of a residential tower block and will stock everyday grocery items. The proposal aims to provide local residents with a convenient shopping option.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Sainsbury's disruption LIVE updates as online orders cancelled and store chaos amid technical glitchSainsbury's have told customers of a major technical problem

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

New Sainsbury's store opens on waterfrontThe new store is the first retail chain supermarket of its kind in the area

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Amazon's 1kg bag of Lindt balls cheaper than Tesco and Sainsbury'sEach bag contains 80 chocolate balls

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Flattering Sainsbury's dresses for £20 or less that go great with a tanSainsbury's fashion brand Tu is selling a vast collection of flattering and trendy dresses for £20 or less that are perfect for spring, summer, weddings and holidays

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »