Unexpected Pregnancy: A Mother's Journey

I got pregnant just six months after I was married. While most moms-to-be gush with joy when they learn they’re going to have a child, I instead tried to hush the guttural scream in my head. I remember my husband beaming brighter than the blue positive sign blaring up at us from the pregnancy test I’d just taken, but I was mortified. Numbed with dread, I shifted into autopilot and made an appointment with my OB-GYN. Women brimming with maternal warmth filled the office’s lobby.

This only made me more anxious. I didn’t understand how this could happen when I’d diligently taken my birth control pills. Nothing against kids or the people who had or wanted them, but I didn’t. Ever. Even as a kid, I didn’t like kids ― not even Cabbage Patch Kids. The idea of being responsible for someone else ― and possibly ruining their life ― was terrifying to me. As I sat there in the waiting room, I hoped with all of my heart that there had been some mistake





