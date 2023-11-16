Understanding the Pathophysiology of Vascular Cognitive Impairment and Dementia

In a recent review article published in Nature Reviews Neurology, scientists discuss the role of different pathophysiological processes contributing to vascular cognitive impairment and dementia (VCID). VCID is the next most common cause of dementia after Alzheimer's disease and accounts for about 20% of known cases. Diagnostic prevision for VCID is reliant on neuroimaging and patient histories.

