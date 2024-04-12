Understanding the Mutation and Evolution of Viruses: Introducing the SIRSVIDE Model

Understanding the mutation and evolution of viruses (such as SARS-CoV-2) is crucial for effective public health management and response. Traditional epidemiological models often assume that viral transmissibility and pathogenicity remain constant during disease transmission, ignoring the fact that viruses continuously evolve through natural selection and random mutations.

This simplification limits the accuracy of these models in predicting epidemic trends, especially when facing rapidly mutating viruses. To overcome these limitations, Prof. Jian Lu's group at Peking University developed a novel computational model named SIRSVIDE (Susceptible-Infected-Recovered-Susceptible-Variation-Immune Decay-Immune Escape). The SIRSVIDE model not only incorporates basic principles of epidemiology but also integrates key features of viral mutation and evolution. By simulating the dynamics of susceptible (S), infected (I), recovered (R) populations, and the process of individuals becoming susceptible again (S), while introducing elements such as viral variation (V), immune decay (ID), and immune escape (IE), the model can capture both short-term and long-term evolutionary dynamics of viruses. It considers not only the evolution of individual strains but also the competitive relationships among different strains, providing a universal framework for studying viral epidemiology and evolutionary dynamics

Mutation Evolution Viruses SARS-Cov-2 Computational Model SIRSVIDE Epidemiology Viral Mutation Viral Evolution Epidemic Trends

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Immune responses in mesenteric lymph nodes improve understanding of Crohn's diseaseCrohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that is sometimes insufficiently controlled by immunosuppressive therapies with a subsequent need for surgical removal of affected bowel segments.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

New understanding of the gut immune system may hold promise for Crohn's disease patientsTricks played by certain disease-driving gut bacteria might help explain differences in how patients experience Crohn's disease (CD)—a severe and painful chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Study advances understanding of liver immune response in cirrhosisThe Department of Clinical Medicine at the Miguel Hernández University of Elche (UMH) leads research on the immune system's role in advanced chronic liver disease. Through various experiments on mouse cirrhosis models and human tissues, researchers have examined how the protein LSECtin interacts with the liver's immune response.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Successful murine model of dermatomyositis reveals underlying immune system involvementSome diseases involve autoimmune reactions when the body begins to attack its own cells and proteins. The biological mechanisms underlying these diseases are often unknown, making treatment challenging. Now, a group at TMDU has created a murine model for a disease known as 'anti-MDA5 antibody-positive dermatomyositis.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Study maps main genes involved in immune response to infection by dengue virusBy comparing data for the immune response to natural infection by dengue virus to data for activation of the immune system by dengue vaccines, researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) have identified molecular markers that could be used in the development of novel vaccines and treatments for dengue.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Fleetwood stink health risk 'cannot be completely ruled out''Individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions may be more susceptible to these effects'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »