Understanding the Motives Behind Infidelity

‘How do you come home to have dinner with your wife and family, having just spent the day with your other family, and act like nothing has happened?’ (Photo: Steve Morgan). Don’t worry, I won’t be breaking out the halo polish anytime soon. There are plenty of skeletons in my sex closet, including my owning a sex closet, but infidelity isn’t one of them. I don’t really understand why people do it. For me, the risk is just not worth the payoff.

I always assumed that people cheat on their partner because they are unhappy, but now I’m not so sure.and she has an entire chapter called “Even Happy People Cheat.” It was a perspective I’d never considered before. Perel is a hugely respected psychotherapist, who specialises in modern relationships, so she knows a lot more about the ins and outs of cheating than I do. I am happy to accept I am probably wrong about this one, but I still struggle to get my head around her claim

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Understanding the genetics behind thyroid cancer to prevent unnecessary invasive treatmentsResearchers at the University of Colorado School of Medicine are hopeful new research could prevent up to 130,000 unneeded fine-needle aspiration (FNA) biopsies of thyroid nodules and subsequent surgeries each year in the United States by better understanding the genetic risk associated with thyroid cancer.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Why have public complaints about referees risen – and what are the motives for clubs?Clubs and managers in the Premier League are increasingly complaining in public about referees - we look at the array of reasons for it

Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »

Marcel Somerville seen in public for first time after wife's infidelityFollowing his wife Rebecca's infidelity, former Love Island star Marcel Somerville has made his first public appearance and thanked everyone who supported him last month

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Rebecca Vieira reacts as Marcel Somerville breaks silence on her infidelityRebecca Vieira, wife of former Love Island star Marcel Somerville, has shared a cryptic quote on Instagram after he broke his silence on her infidelity with a heartbreaking post

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Understanding the connection between hearing loss and mental healthThis article talks about the impact of hearing loss on mental health, how to deal with hearing loss and where to seek support

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

How Spatial Genomics Is Revolutionizing Our Understanding of Health and DiseaseSpatial genomics is a cutting-edge field that combines genomics and spatial analysis to investigate the role of genomic features in disease at single-cell resolution.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »