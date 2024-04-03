Understanding the Effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences on Children

Maltreatment such as neglect and abuse are types of adverse childhood experiences, but little is known about how children respond. New findings in the sciences shed light on how different dimensions of adversity can leave different signatures of trauma and how we can help children recover and build resilience.

The story of Ethan and Kevin, two children who experienced trauma, highlights the importance of understanding and addressing the effects of adverse childhood experiences.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TIME / 🏆 93. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Data provide new perspective for understanding the antidepressant-like effects of a diabetes drugResearch in animals has shown that the diabetes drug dulaglutide, which is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist may reduce symptoms of depression. A new study published in Brain and Behavior reveals the mechanisms that are likely involved.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Most survivors of childhood cancer don't get the tests needed to detect serious long-term adverse effects, finds studySurviving childhood cancer does not always mean a clean bill of health, as the treatments that eradicate those cancers can put adult survivors at risk of new cancers and other serious health problems.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Pregnancy in low-income, food-scarce neighborhoods may increase risk of adverse birth outcomes, study revealsLiving in neighborhoods where residents have lower incomes and limited food access during pregnancy was associated with an increased risk of babies born small for gestational age or with lower birthweight, according to a new study from the NIH Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Risk of adverse pre-eclampsia outcomes accurately identified through new AI modelA potentially lifesaving model for identifying maternal risk in pregnant women with pre-eclampsia has been developed by researchers.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Higher BMI variability linked to adverse cardiovascular disease eventsHigher body mass index (BMI) variability is associated with adverse cardiovascular disease (CVD) events, according to a study published online March 21 in JAMA Network Open.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Cancer-predisposition variants associated with adverse outcomes in rhabdomyosarcomaGermline cancer-predisposition variants (CPVs) can be helpful in predicting risk in some pediatric cancers. However, CPV risk association in children with rhabdomyosarcoma has not been well studied.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »