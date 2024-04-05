Understanding Postpartum Depression: Symptoms and Support

Postpartum depression, also known as PPD , is a more severe and long-lasting form of the baby blues . It can last up to a year if parents don't seek help. Fathers can also be affected by PPD due to the impact of having a struggling partner and experiencing similar life changes.

Symptoms of PPD include sadness, loss of interest, changes in appetite, difficulty bonding with the baby, increased irritability, and thoughts of self-harm. Getting enough sleep is crucial in combating PPD.

