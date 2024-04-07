Understanding Low Libido After Childbirth

Your body feel different, even the head space you’re in can be difficult to navigate. You’ve just gone through a life-changing experience, so it’s understandable. It differs for everyone, if you had a C-section it might take longer for you to feel like yourself again. When it comes to your sex drive, some women may experience a return to their usual levels of sexual desire , whereas others might take time.

It can take months or even a year for some! But there is no such thing as normal, so you should always take it at your own pace. There are several reasons why women experience low libido after childbirth and Jaimee explains the changes in your body that contribute to it., just after childbirth and when we breastfeed our hormones fluctuate, the biggest shift being in progesterone and estrogen levels. These changes can affect our; and it’s not uncommon for postpartum hormonal changes to cause vaginal dryness, which can make sex uncomfortable, says Jaime

Low Libido Childbirth Postpartum Hormones Sexual Desire Vaginal Dryness

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HuffPostUK / 🏆 108. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Low Mortality Rates Found in Low-Risk Differentiated Thyroid Cancer Patients in the U.S.A new study has shown that overall and cause-specific mortality rates in individuals in the U.S. with low-risk differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) are low.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Why Japan’s economy remains a warning to othersLow real rates, low growth and high debts are not going away

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Understanding genetic testing for hereditary cancer diagnosisThis article explores the importance of genetic testing for hereditary cancer diagnosis.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Understanding fathers' views on sons' sexual preparedness and condom useThe purpose of this study was to delve deeper into the link between fathers' perceptions of their adolescent sons' preparedness to engage in sexual intercourse, and how likely they were to provide their sons with guidance on using condoms correctly and consistently.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Immune responses in mesenteric lymph nodes improve understanding of Crohn's diseaseCrohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that is sometimes insufficiently controlled by immunosuppressive therapies with a subsequent need for surgical removal of affected bowel segments.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Artificial intelligence algorithms for understanding the determinants of oral healthA study that used AI and predictive models to forecast the likelihood of permanent tooth loss as an indicator of overall oral health based on various behavioral and lifestyle factors was presented at the 102nd General Session of the IADR, which was held in conjunction with the 53rd Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental, Oral, and...

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »