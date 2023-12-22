Understanding Inflation: A Key Factor for Investors

Inflation remains the number one topic for investors. Understanding what is happening to inflation is the key to forecasting what central banks will do, and hence how bonds and equities will perform. But we do not all look at inflation in the same way and right now that makes a big difference to the conclusions drawn about the economy, monetary policy and markets. National statisticians publish data on consumer prices at a monthly frequency. That much is common.

In Europe, when we talk about inflation, we compare how prices have changed over the past year, and for a very simple reason. Many prices exhibit a clear seasonal pattern which can obscure the underlying rate of inflation that we are interested in. It does not make much sense to say we start each year in deflation just because there are always sales after Christmas and the prices of many items tend to fall between December and January. Comparisons against a year ago circumvent this problem. However, they do so at a cos





FT » / 🏆 113. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Desperate Need for Peace in Israel and PalestineUnderstanding the desperate need for peace in Israel and Palestine and the challenges in achieving it

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Keegan-Michael Key Talks About His Role in WonkaKeegan-Michael Key discusses his role as Chief of Police in the upcoming musical prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka.

Source: EsquireUK - 🏆 52. / 63 Read more »

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and the End of GlobalisationThe US was for decades the exemplar of free market globalisation. President Joe Biden’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act continues the push for re-industrialisation by using tax credits, loans and grants in a bid to create a domestic clean energy supply chain. The FT looks at three companies using IRA incentives to invest in the US and examines whether the legislation signals the end of globalisation.

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

Inflation in Russia Accelerates Amidst Concerns of Losing ControlInflation in Russia is on the rise again, reaching 7.5% in November, causing concerns among officials about losing control. The central bank has already raised interest rates and is expected to do so again in the next meeting. Despite this, forecasters predict that inflation will continue to rise.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Characterization Techniques in Nano-Drug DeliveryNano-drug delivery techniques have expanded the possibilities for delivering a broad spectrum of biomolecular and synthetic therapeutic agents into a body target region. The characterization of various nanoformulations, particularly the examination of nanostructure, stabilization, and biological transit through the body, remains a key factor for the effectiveness of any drug delivery strategy. This necessitates the use of advanced characterization methods.

Source: AZoNano - 🏆 106. / 51 Read more »

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement: What it means for youChancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement includes "110 measures to help grow the British economy", covering a variety of topics such as welfare and tax cuts. But what do these measures actually mean for you? Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled the measures on Wednesday as part of the Autumn Statement. The statement covers an array of measures, including national insurance cuts, supporting British businesses and changes to welfare. Here are the key points and highlights from the Autumn Statement: The economy and personal finances Increased benefits: The government has now increased Universal Credit and other benefits from April 2024 by 6.7 per cent in line with September's inflation figure. This will see an average increase of $470 for 5.5 million households next year Increased Local Housing Allowance rate: Local Housing Allowance rate will increase to the 30th percentile of local market rents. This means 1.6 million households will receive an average of £800 of support next year

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »