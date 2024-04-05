Underdog: The Other Brontë - A Play that Challenges Perceptions

Sarah Gordon ’s craftily playful drama forces us to re-evaluate all former certainties about the Brontës . In this ebullient new play, Sarah Gordon examines the iconic trio afresh, revisiting facts both familiar and less so, but overarching her work with a robustly 21-century critique of sisterhood, ambition, reputation and gatekeeping.
It makes for an evening of theatre as joyously invigorating as a brisk walk over the Yorkshire Moors.
Sarah Gordon Brontës Play Sisterhood Ambition Reputation Gatekeeping Theatre Yorkshire Moors
