Undercover cops find 8 'premises of concern' in child sex exploitation crackdown

Undercover police in Rochdale have so far found eight 'premises of concern' in a crackdown on child sexual exploitation in hotels and accomodation in the borough.

As part of Operation Cobalt, hotel staff are being tested on whether they can spot signs of exploitation. Police said test purchasers have been booking into rooms with 'obvious signs', such as men trying to book in 'secluded areas' for them and underage females.

These rooms are booked for a short period of time, often an hour in the daytime, police said. So far as part of the crackdown, eight premises 'of concern' have been found in Rochdale.

Police and council workers are working to educate staff. Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Round, who oversees GMP Rochdale’s Complex Safeguarding Unit, said: "In recent years, we have taken strides on our journey to improve our response to child sexual exploitation.

"Whilst operations like Lytton are investigating crimes to ensure survivors are properly cared for and suspects are relentlessly pursued, we are running a number of proactive alternatives specifically to prevent vulnerable young people from becoming victims in the first place.

"Our journey, so far, has seen us put a real focus on effective partnership working between GMP and colleagues from the local authority and health services. By co-locating key individuals within our Complex Safeguarding Hub, we have developed a proper understanding of how each agency can contribute to the fight and ensure they are well positioned to use their powers to yield positive results - Operation Cobalt is just one embodiment of this coming together.

