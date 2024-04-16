Uncertainty Surrounding House Prices Amidst Interest Rate Changes

What will happen with house prices in the coming months and years isn’t certain – you would need a crystal ball to be so., reporting that the average house price dropped 1 per cent to £288,430 in March, after a 0.3 per cent rise in February and increases in each of the previous four months.

Use this as a guide, and speak to the selling agent: ask them how much below asking prices buyers are managing to get. Don’t dismiss everything the agent tells you as lies but be aware they work for the seller. If you area has gone down by 5 per cent in the last 12 months, ask for 10 per cent off in the expectation that you will meet in the middle. Also find out why the buyer wants to sell – if they need to move home urgently, you may feel braver in asking for more money off..

Be warned, this approach can sometimes rebound on you in a pleasing karmic process, however. We had someone do this days before we were due to exchange and complete, as our packed boxes lined the hall. We pulled out of the sale and the non-buyer then spent the next six months with us pleading with us to sell at the non-reduced price .To try and keep everyone’s blood pressure down, think about how you phrase requests that may be forwarded to your seller and keep an eye on your lawyer’s tone.

None of this matters to you. So if the agent is pressing you to make a decision, tell them you need more time and not to contact you for 24 hours. But also: don’t be rude, or alienate the agent. You may need their help if something goes wrong.They are recommending them as they will get a commission paid in return, not because they are good.

Interest Rates House Prices Uncertainty Economy Decision-Making

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Money blog: Where house prices and rents are going up, and where they're fallingRightmove has revealed that the average price of a newly marketed home jumped by more than £5,000 month-on-month in March. The 1.5% increase has pushed the average asking price to £368,118.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Watford house prices rise more than East of England averageWatford house prices have risen by 1.3 – more than the average for the East of England –in January, new figures show.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Latest news on Yorkshire house prices and the state of the rental marketThe latest report from Rightmove shows that the average price of UK property coming to the market for sale rose by 1.5 per cent this month to £368,118. There was aso an increase in buyer demand.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

UK House Prices Drop for the First Time in Six MonthsUK house prices slipped for the first time in six months in March, with the average house price dropping 1% to £288,430. This setback in the property market's recovery follows a 0.3% rise in February and increases in each of the previous four months. Affordability constraints and higher interest rates are still affecting prospective buyers and existing homeowners.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

What’s really going on with house pricesThe reality is that there is still a disconnect between what sellers think their homes are worth and what buyers can afford to pay for them.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

House prices fall despite rise in mortgage approvalsUK housing market recovery stumbles as sticky inflation fears hit affordability worries

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »