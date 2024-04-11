Uncertainty over Everton ownership as prospective owners seek extension

The club's prospective owners are committed to loaning Everton more money but they still do not know if they will be granted an extension. Crunch time is approaching in the long-running saga but there is increasing uncertainty over the ownership situation. Miami-based 777 Partners wrote to the Premier League earlier this week to indicate they will need more to time to fulfil strict criteria placed on them to pass the deal.

Understands 777 hope the deadline can be extended to the end of May – following the end of the Premier League season and after the conclusion of Everton’s. Farhad Moshiri agreed to sell his 94 per cent stake in September last year to 777, who oversee a multi-club model. However, they have been dogged by questions about their business practices and the source of their financing. The new complications will only add to concerns of Everton fans at a time when the club is in the thick of a relegation battle. But those close to the group insist they remain “absolutely committed” to the deal. Another £30m to cover the club’s running costs is due at the end of April and 777 are understood to have. The Premier League indicated to 777 last month that they were “minded” to pass the takeover if four conditions were met

Everton Ownership Prospective Owners Extension Premier League 777 Partners Deal Criteria Uncertainty Business Practices Financing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Everton takeover: Supporters call for answers from Moshiri, 777 and EPLThe Everton Fan Advisory Board want answers from Farhad Moshiri, the Premier League and 777 Partners

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Everton takeover: who is responsible for club's fate as 777 decision nearsProfiles of the five Premier League board members who will decide whether or not to approve 777 Partners' proposed takeover of Everton

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Everton takeover: 777 Partners latest after Premier League approval claimA report claims to have seen a letter from the Premier League board to 777 Partners saying 'it is currently minded' to back the offer to complete a takeover of Everton

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Proposed new Everton owners 777 Partners move closer to takeoverProposed new owners of Everton Football Club, 777 Partners, have received a letter from the Premier League indicating their approval of the takeover. However, certain conditions need to be met before full approval can be granted. The group has been in discussions with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and has been providing funds for the club's working capital and stadium costs. The deal is expected to reach £200m by April.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Everton move step closer to 777 Partners takeover after Premier League 'minded to approve' proposed deal777 Partners have moved a step closer to a takeover of Everton after receiving a letter from the Premier League in which it is 'minded to approve' the takeover.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Everton takeover: 777 Partners hint at when decision will come as wait goes onThe wait over a decision on 777 Partners' proposed takeover of Everton appears set to continue

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »