Uncertainty over Everton ownership as prospective owners seek extension

The club's prospective owners are committed to loaning Everton more money but they still do not know if they will be granted an extension. Crunch time is approaching in the long-running saga but there is increasing uncertainty over the ownership situation. Miami-based 777 Partners wrote to the Premier League earlier this week to indicate they will need more to time to fulfil strict criteria placed on them to pass the deal.
Understands 777 hope the deadline can be extended to the end of May – following the end of the Premier League season and after the conclusion of Everton’s. Farhad Moshiri agreed to sell his 94 per cent stake in September last year to 777, who oversee a multi-club model. However, they have been dogged by questions about their business practices and the source of their financing. The new complications will only add to concerns of Everton fans at a time when the club is in the thick of a relegation battle. But those close to the group insist they remain “absolutely committed” to the deal. Another £30m to cover the club’s running costs is due at the end of April and 777 are understood to have. The Premier League indicated to 777 last month that they were “minded” to pass the takeover if four conditions were met
