Uncertainty and Repression Surround Upcoming Election in Bangladesh

The uncertainty of the upcoming election in Bangladesh is due to the repressive rule of Sheikh Hasina, who has locked up opposition politicians and silenced journalists. Despite the undermining of democracy, some Bangladeshis see the development brought by Hasina's government as a price worth paying. With a population of 170m, Bangladesh is performing better than its neighbors India and Pakistan in terms of literacy, female employment, and economic growth.





TheEconomist » / 🏆 6. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Controversial Business Philosophy of Putting Employees FirstThe effects of uncertainty on work are undeniable. CEOs are torn between growing revenues and managing teams. A controversial business philosophy from India in the mid-2000s, where employees were prioritized over customers, is recalled.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

London to have two more MPs in upcoming general electionLondon will end up with two more MPs representing it in Parliament than it has now due to electoral boundary changes. The current political make-up in London is 46 Labour MPs, 20 Conservative MPs, three Liberal Democrat MPs, and four independent MPs.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Keegan-Michael Key Talks About His Role in WonkaKeegan-Michael Key discusses his role as Chief of Police in the upcoming musical prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka.

Source: EsquireUK - 🏆 52. / 63 Read more »

Exciting Shows and Performances Coming to Merseyside in 2024A guide to the upcoming shows, gigs, and performances in Merseyside in 2024, featuring Taylor Swift, P!nk, Wicked, and various comedians.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Peter and Emily Andre on Choosing Baby Names and Changing Nappies at 50Peter Andre and pregnant wife Emily share their excitement about their upcoming baby and discuss baby names, gender predictions, and how they found out the news.

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »