Uncanny: Supernatural Investigative Series Expands to the US

The supernatural investigative series takes listeners on a chilling journey - from Texas to California via the Alaskan wilderness - with first-hand experiences and expert analysis, as well as questions and theories from listeners. This Spring, award-winning writer and broadcaster Danny Robins is set to take Uncanny international, with unnerving tales of paranormal experiences drawn from across the US.

The series, which began on BBC Radio 4 in 2021 and has since become one of the BBC’s most popular podcasts, made the leap to television on BBC Two and iPlayer, and has created a global community of Uncanny fans ranging from the impassioned believer to the firmly sceptic

