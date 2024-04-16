UN Urges Extreme Restraint as Israel Considers Targeting Iran's Nuclear Facilities

The UN atomic watchdog has called for ‘ extreme restraint ’ There are fears Israel is considering target Iran ’s nuclear facilities as part of a response to the barrage of drones and missiles sent over the border over the weekend. Israel i prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his war cabinet over the next steps in his revenge plan. But the United Nation’s nuclear watchdog urged for ‘ extreme restraint ’ amid the tensions in the Middle East that could soon reach boiling point.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Up Next They reopened on Monday but IAEA inspectors were kept away ‘until we see that the situation is completely calm’. He said: ‘We are going to resume on Tuesday. This has not had an impact on our inspection activity.’ When asked about the possibility of an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, he added: ‘We are always concerned about this possibility.

UN Atomic Watchdog Extreme Restraint Israel Iran Nuclear Facilities Tensions Middle East

