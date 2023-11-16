UN Security Council Passes Resolution Calling for Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas Conflict

The UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The resolution was supported by 12 countries, while the US, UK, and Russia abstained from voting. However, the resolution was watered down and did not include a demand for the release of hostages held by Hamas. It also did not mention Hamas's attack on Israel or Israel's retaliatory strikes.

Russia proposed an amendment for humanitarian pauses leading to a ceasefire, but it was rejected

