UN's Palestine relief agency on the brink of collapse, warns chief

The UN's Palestine relief agency is on the verge of collapse and struggling to help civilians due to the ongoing Israeli offensive. More than 130 UNRWA staff have died in Gaza and thousands lack basic necessities. The agency's chief has pleaded for an immediate ceasefire to prevent a collapse of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.





Metro Newspaper UK » / 🏆 61. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Poll: Banning Armistice Day Palestine march 'backed by 50% of Brits'Protesters during a pro-Palestine march organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign in central London

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Thousands of pro-Palestine protestors gather in Glasgow calling for Gaza ceasefireRoads in Glasgow city centre have been closed to traffic as a pro-Palestine demonstration takes place in the city centre. Thousands have gathered on Buchanan Street calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

‘Scottish Government complicit in Gaza genocide’ - pro-Palestine groupA PRO-PALESTINIAN protest group has said that the Scottish Government is “complicit in the genocide” of Palestinians.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: 'Intense violence' reported at hospital; Gaza likened to 'hell on earth'Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to the US announcement of four hour pauses to allow for humanitarian aid. Elsewhere, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported 'intense violence' at one Gazan hospital.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: 'Intense violence' reported at Gaza hospital; IDF 'kills 30 Hamas fighters'Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to the US announcement of four hour pauses to allow for humanitarian aid. Elsewhere, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported 'intense violence' at one Gazan hospital and the IDF says it has killed 30 Hamas fighters.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: Explosions and 'intense clashes' reported at Gaza hospital as Israeli forces move inIsrael's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to the US announcement of four hour pauses to allow for humanitarian aid. Elsewhere, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported 'intense violence' at one Gazan hospital.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »