UN General Assembly calls for `humanitarian truce’ in Gaza

The UN General Assembly has approved a nonbinding resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza, leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

The 193-member world body adopted the resolution by a vote of 120-14 with 45 abstentions after rejecting a Canadian amendment backed by the United States to unequivocally condemn the “terrorist attacks” by Hamas and demand the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas.

EU leaders call for ‘pauses’ in fighting to allow humanitarian aid into GazaIn a declaration agreed at a summit in Brussels, the leaders of the Union's 27 nations expressed the 'gravest concern for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza' Read more ⮕

Israel carries out second ground raid in Gaza as aid trickles in amid 'humanitarian catastrophe' warningThe operation comes ahead of a widely expected invasion of the Hamas-governed enclave, where it is already being warned the remaining public services are collapsing fast with fuel and food shortages. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel sends tanks into Gaza as troops complete 'ground incursion'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israeli tanks and troops cross into Gaza as part of 'tactical raid'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Footage shows southern Israel looking into Gaza as ground operations to expand tonightFootage shows southern Israel looking into Gaza Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israeli ground forces in major Gaza raid as EU leaders push for humanitarian pauseIsrael's Army Radio described the operation as the biggest incursion of the current war against Hamas Read more ⮕