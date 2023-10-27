UN General Assembly calls for `humanitarian truce’ in Gaza

The UN General Assembly has approved a nonbinding resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza, leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.
The 193-member world body adopted the resolution by a vote of 120-14 with 45 abstentions after rejecting a Canadian amendment backed by the United States to unequivocally condemn the “terrorist attacks” by Hamas and demand the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas.
Teacher, 24, faces jail for ‘sending explicit photos' to pupil, 16, and ‘inviting him over for sex while husband was‘It feels so surreal’: Maine massacre victims named as families pay tribute to loved ones killed in gunman's rampageEU leaders call for ‘rapid aid to those in need’ amid Israel-Hamas conflictMaine police hunt for gunman after 18 killed at bowling alley and restaurantTaliban free Afghan activist arrested after campaigning for girls’ educationNigeria’s Supreme Court refuses... headtopics.com
'All Hamas fighters are doomed' vows Benjamin Netanyahu as he promises Israel is preparing ground invasion of Gaza Israel rejects calls for ceasefire and says UN chief should resign over 'shocking' comments on Gaza crisis'He's left a gaping hole in many lives': British base jumper dies after crash during 1,300ft fall, as family pay tributePilot who ‘tried to shut down plane engines’ mid-flight says he had taken magic mushrooms and thought he was dreamingHarry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedownCousin of man being held...
Belgium condemns Sadiq Khan's ULEZ as over 20,000 EU drivers ‘unlawfully’ fined in alleged criminal data breach by TfLHow a banker became a double visually impaired tennis champion in just seven yearsTwo boats carrying 314 migrants reach Canary IslandsUS oil giant Chevron agrees 53 billion dollar deal to buy HessUS vows to defend Philippines after row with China over ships’ collisionArgentinian election could bring in right-wing populist presidentSwift beats Scorsese at box office but... headtopics.com