UN Condemns Airstrike on Gaza Refugee Camp

The United Nations has condemned the airstrike on a refugee camp in northern Gaza, where dozens of people were killed, including those in a United Nations-run school. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) are searching for Hamas' command centre in an evacuated hospital. The war between Israel and Hamas has resulted in over 11,300 Palestinian deaths and at least 1,200 Israeli deaths.





🏆 32. itvnews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Can the United Nations secure a resolution as the Israel-Gaza conflict rages on?The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is assembling once again to discuss the Israel-Gaza war - this time its an emergency meeting pushed for by the UAE.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 32. / 60,984 Read more »

Gaza becoming a 'graveyard for children', UN chief warns, after Hamas claims death toll 'passes 10,000'Gaza is becoming a 'graveyard for children', United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has warned.

Source: LBC - 🏆 32. / 60,984 Read more »

Sheffield United vs Manchester United live highlights and reaction as Diogo Dalot gives United the winMan United play Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday and we'll bring you live match updates in this blog.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 32. / 60,984 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: Netanyahu hints at 'indefinite control' over Gaza; IDF secures 'Hamas military stronghold'The Israeli prime minister has given the most direct indication yet that his country plans to maintain control over Gaza after its war with Hamas. Meanwhile, Israel's military claims it has secured a 'Hamas stronghold' in northern Gaza and killed militants in an airstrike.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 32. / 60,984 Read more »

As Israeli Forces Encircle Gaza City, the War Enters a New PhaseDamage to homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on Oct. 13, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza.

Source: TIME - 🏆 32. / 60,984 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: Hamas holding news conference; number killed in Gaza surpasses 10,000, health ministry saysThe number of people killed in Gaza since the start of the war has risen to more than 10,000, the health ministry there has said. And the Rafah border crossing into Egypt has reopened to allow foreigners on an approved list to leave the besieged enclave.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 32. / 60,984 Read more »