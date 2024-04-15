UN Chief Warns of Escalating Conflict in the Middle East

The United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has declared that the Middle East is 'on the brink' and that those living in the region are facing 'a real danger of a devastating full-scale conflict'. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the emergency meeting, which was called after Iran 's attack: 'Regional - and indeed global - peace and security are being undermined by the hour. Neither the region nor the world can afford more war.
' Guterres said that acts of reprisal involving the use of force are barred under international law after Iran's attack on Israel, while the US warned the Security Council it would work to hold Tehran accountable at the UN. Iran's ambassador insisted that the attack was 'in response to the Israeli regime's military aggression', highlighting the April 1 attack on an Iranian embassy building in Damascus which killed seven IRGC officers. Amir Saeid Iravani said Iran's armed forces launched last night's attacks in 'self defence' and that they were 'necessary and proportionate, it was precise and only targeted military objectives.' Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, requested on Saturday that the council hold the meeting. He held up a video of missiles raining down over the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem as he highlighted the scale of the attack during his speec
UN Middle East Conflict Antonio Guterres Iran Israel Attack Peace Security
