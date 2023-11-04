UN chief calls for immediate ceasefire as Gaza crisis worsens

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has met Arab foreign ministers to find ways to ease Gaza’s growing humanitarian crisis. In unusually blunt language, the United Nations chief said conditions in Gaza are now “horrific” as fighting continues to escalate. With food, water and the fuel needed for generators that power hospitals and other facilities running out, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres urged an immediate ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip

. He said he had not forgotten the slaughter of civilians at the hands of Hamas militants when they launched their attack on Israel almost a month ago, but said civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected. He also said civilians must not be used as human shields, and called on Hamas to release all of the roughly 240 hostages it has. Israel’s forces have encircled Gaza City, and it has been urging civilians to head south to avoid getting caught up in the fighting as the ground war intensifies. Raed Mattar, who was sheltering in a school in the southern town of Khan Younis after fleeing the north early in the war, said he regularly heard explosions, apparently from air strikes

