Ultravox Star Chris Cross Dies at 71

Ultravox star Chris Cross, who played the bass and co-wrote their classic hit Vienna, has died age 71. Announcing his death on Instagram, bandmate Midge Ure, paid tribute to “the glue that held the band together”.“We worked together, we played together, made music and directed videos together. We were instant friends as well as Ultravox comrades.“Even after years apart we managed to pick up where we left off like the years in between never existed. You were the glue that held the band together.

You were the logic in the madness and the madness in our lives. It was great to know and grow with you. You are loved and missed old friend.” Read More: Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother star George Gilbey dies suddenly aged 40 as heartbroken friends pay tributeRead More: TikTok singer Anais Robin, 21, dies in horror crash after losing control of her car and smashing into treeBorn Chris Allen, the musician died on March 25, but the news was not shared with the public until this wee

