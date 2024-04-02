Ultrasound Therapy Shows Promise as a Treatment for Alzheimer's Disease

Ultrasound therapy is showing promise as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Researchers have found that ultrasound waves can help break up the amyloid plaques that are characteristic of the disease, allowing for improved cognitive function in animal models.

This non-invasive technique could potentially be used in humans in the future, offering a new approach to treating Alzheimer's.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Novel oral hormone therapy shows promising results for prostate cancer treatment with radiation therapyA study led by Daniel Spratt, M.D., Vincent K. Smith Chair in Radiation Oncology at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center demonstrates the safety and efficacy of a novel oral hormone therapy, relugolix, in conjunction with radiation therapy for treating men with localized and advanced prostate cancer. This work is published in JAMA Oncology.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Ultrasound technology shows promise in detecting thoracic surface vibrationsThe thorax, the part of the body between the neck and abdomen, provides medical professionals with a valuable window into a patient's respiratory health.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Experimental gene therapy for giant axonal neuropathy shows promise in clinical trialAn investigational gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease that begins in early childhood, known as giant axonal neuropathy (GAN), was well tolerated and showed signs of therapeutic benefit in a clinical trial led by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Investigational gene therapy shows promise for rare childhood neurodegenerative diseaseAn investigational gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease that begins in early childhood, known as giant axonal neuropathy (GAN), was well tolerated and showed signs of therapeutic benefit in a clinical trial led by the National Institutes of Health.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

RNA-based therapy shows promise against aggressive childhood brain tumors in miceTargeting a non-encoding stretch of RNA may help shrink tumors caused by an aggressive type of brain cancer in children, according to new research in mice reported March 8 in Cell Reports by Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center investigators.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Novel dual-target CAR T cell therapy shows promise in treating recurrent glioblastomaTargeting two brain tumor-associated proteins-;rather than one-;with CAR T cell therapy shows promise as a strategy for reducing solid tumor growth in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to early results from the first six patients treated in an ongoing Phase I clinical trial led by researchers...

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »