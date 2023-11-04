Ultras show support for Green Brigade amid dispute with Celtic hierarchy

During the French giants' 3-0 victory over Montpellier tonight the ultras in the stands held a banner aloft showcasing their backing of the group amid their ongoing dispute with the Celtic hierarchy. Les Parisiens unveiled a small green banner which read: 'Green Brigade, Until the last rebel.' Two Palestine flags were also visible on either side of the message. It comes just days after 250 season ticket holders from the Green Brigade were suspended from attending matches at Parkhead
. The Celtic board pointed out six incidents of 'unacceptable conduct' as they launched the ban - but insisted it wasn't to do with the support of Palestine amid their ongoing conflict with Israel. The 2-1 win over St Mirren on Wednesday night was the first match of the suspension, with the section in the north curve of the stadium only sparsely full. The ban is in place pending further review. It also prevents Green Brigade members from attending away games. A Celtic spokesperson said: "To avoid any misunderstanding the progressive steps taken by the club over a period of time are as a result of an increasingly serious escalation in unacceptable behaviours and non-compliance with applicable regulations, at matches at Celtic Park and away grounds over a period of time, which are creating serious safety concerns and other issues."The group hit back with a firey statemen
