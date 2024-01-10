Ulsterman on a Mission to Save Snow Leopards in Nepal

An Ulsterman is on a mission to help save snow leopards in the melting mountains of Nepal. The plight of the vastly depleted species and those who share its climate-hit lands inspired Dr Jonny Hanson to lug a 25kg backpack up and down Glenariff Forest’s hills for weeks ahead of his trip to highlight what they’re facing. It was there we met the determined conservationist for his final training session before he left for a 12-day snow leopard trail through the Himalayas.





