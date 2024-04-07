Ulster SFC Preliminary Round: Monaghan vs Cavan

St Tiernach's Park, Clones hosts today's Ulster SFC preliminary round clash between Monaghan and Cavan . The 2024 renewal of the Ulster Senior Football Championship gets under way this afternoon with the preliminary round meeting between neighbours Monaghan and Cavan in Clones. It is 329 days since Conor Glass raised the Anglo Celt Cup following Derry’s dramatic penalty shootout victory over Armagh.

Each county captain will have aspirations of walking up the steps of the Gerry Arthurs Stand and emulating Glass on Sunday, May 12 - but much can happen between now and then. Monaghan and Cavan are first into the Championship caldron with both sides aiming to bounce back from disappointing finishes to their respective League campaigns. The Farney’s sole win in Division One came with a stunning defeat of All-Ireland champions Dublin in Croke Park in round one, but they lost their subsequent six games. Cavan had hopes of sealing promotion for a third successive season before suffering a 16-point loss to Armagh in round six. A third-placed finish in Division Two will see Raymond Galligan’s side avoid the Tailteann Cup this season and they’ll relish the opportunity to claim the scalp of their rivals this afternoon having won the last two Championship meetings between the counties. @UlsterGAA After losing out to Cavan in 2019 and 2020, Monaghan boss Vinny Corey is expecting another tough challenge from the Breffnimen this afternoo

