Ulster SFC 2024: Monaghan vs Cavan Preview

The Ulster Senior Football Championship gets under way this weekend with a derby clash between neighbours Monaghan and Cavan . Both sides will be hoping to bounce back from disappointing finishes to their respective League campaigns, although Monaghan ’s form dipped immediately after their shock first round win over Dublin.

Vinny Corey’s side were relegated from the top flight after losing their subsequent six games while Armagh ended Cavan’s promotion hopes with a facile 16-point win over the Breffnimen in round six. Cavan’s third place finish in Division Two will see them avoid the Tailteann Cup, but Raymond Galligan’s side will relish the chance to claim the scalp of the Farneymen this weekend. Here’s more information on Monaghan vs Cavan and how to watch it. . . When and where is the game? Monaghan vs Cavan is on Sunday, April 7 in St Tiernach’s Park, Clone

Ulster Senior Football Championship Monaghan Cavan Derby Clash League Campaigns Division Two Tailteann Cup Raymond Galligan Farneymen St Tiernach’S Park Clones

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ulster SFC 2024 Preview: Team-by-team guide, predictions, betting odds and moreThe 2024 Ulster Senior Football Championship gets under way this weekend with the preliminary round meeting between Cavan and Monaghan

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Monaghan v Cavan: Vinny Corey facing selection dilemma after Rory Beggan returnsIt remains unclear what role Conor McManus will have against Cavan while Beggan has returned home after NFL trails

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Monaghan's Conor McManus and Rory Beggan's availability for Ulster Championship openerAll eyes will be on the Monaghan starting team for this weekend’s Ulster Championship opener against Cavan at St Tiernach’s Park. The two names they’ll be looking for are Conor McManus and Rory Beggan. McManus played just one Division One game this year, the final round against Tyrone, while Beggan didn’t feature at all as he went for American football training and trials. Beggan is back in the country though and training again. With Monaghan struggling in Division One this Spring and losing their top flight status, which they held for 10 years, boss Vinny Corey has some big calls to make.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Ulster Team of the League 2024: Division One champions Derry take six spotsThe Oak Leafers lead the way with Donegal, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Cavan also represented

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Cavan Sullivan, the 14-year-old American ‘diamond’ Man City will pay $2m forManchester City have agreed the terms of Sullivan's signing from the Philadelphia Union

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Rory Beggan: Availability of Monaghan goalkeeper 'very much up in the air'Monaghan manager Vinny Corey says Rory Beggan's availability for the Ulster Championship is 'very much up in the air' as he chases an NFL contract.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »