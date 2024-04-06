Ulster's Iain Henderson urges embracing challenges for strong finish

Iain Henderson insists Ulster have to embrace the challenges as they look to finish the season strongly. It has been a tough few months for the province with poor results leading to the departure of head coach Dan McFarland, which was quickly followed by the exit of CEO Jonny Petrie. Henderson has seen plenty of comings and goings during his career and feels the young players will benefit from having to adapt to the changes around them. "I enjoy the challenging times.
I’ve seen a handful of head coaches and CEO changes," said Henderson. "I’ve seen things become moving parts when you think it might have been stable. Read next: Conor Murray opens up on social media abuse after Ireland's Six Nations defeat to England "It’s exciting and good for the young players to be exposed to that early in their career, some of our issue is we get too comfortable and think it's always going to be picture perfec
Ulster Iain Henderson Challenges Finish Season Tough Poor Results Head Coach CEO Young Players Adapt Changes Comfortable
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Love Island's Iain Stirling makes Glasgow revelationIT’S a 'painful admission' for Iain Stirling that 'maybe Glasgow is a bit of a better night out' than his home city of…
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »