Ulster's first home game of the season is always massive says Jacob Stockdale

Jacob Stockdale says Ulster's opening home URC fixture of the season was always going to be massive regardless of the new playing surface.It will be a tough test for Dan McFarland's men as the South African outfit eased past the Scarlets 63-21 last weekend, but Stockdale believes it is a good opportunity for Ulster to gauge where they are."Your first home game of the season is always a massive one for you as it sets the tone for the rest of the year," he said.

"This game is a very good marker for us to see where we are and move forward into the rest of the season.There has been a lot of debate about artificial surfaces. "If I'm being completely honest I probably wouldn't have been a fan of artificial pitches, I was probably more in the camp of not getting one," he said.

"The benefit of it is you have the same surface every time you step on it no matter what the weather is like. In the long run that is going to be the big benefit of it."Maybe ask me again in a couple of months once we get a few games on it. It's an exciting surface to play on so we'll see how it goes." headtopics.com

"I 100% wish that I would have got more opportunities in a green shirt at this point, but I completely understand why I haven't," he said.

Read more:

BelfastLive »

Motivated Stockdale hopes to 'prove Farrell wrong'Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale says missing out on Ireland's World Cup squad has fuelled his desire to prove head coach Andy Farrell wrong. Read more ⮕

Ulster GAA to consider review findings into allegations against Rory GallagherGallagher stepped down from his role as Derry manager prior to the Ulster Final in May after allegations of domestic abuse were made against him by his former wife Nicola Gallagher Read more ⮕

Six Ulster players named in 2023 Tailteann Cup Team of the YearBeaten finalists Down have four players named in the selection while both Antrim and Cavan are also represented Read more ⮕

Ulster Rugby offer fans insight into new match-day experienceFans will get to experience the changes this Saturday when Ulster host the Bulls in the URC Read more ⮕

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' baby twist as after Victoria's clinch with JacobJacob and Victoria kissed Read more ⮕

Emmerdale viewers demand warning after Jacob and Victoria twistJacob and Victoria shared a kiss Read more ⮕