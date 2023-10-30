HEAD TOPICS

Ukrainians Run Race to Honor War Victims and Raise Funds for Air Defense

Around 2,000 Ukrainians participated in a 1km race in Kyiv, wearing bibs displaying the names of war victims. The event aimed to honor the defenders and raise funds for Ukraine's air defense system. Over 13,000 people worldwide registered for the race, with remote participants encouraged to share their runs on social media.

Around 2,000 Ukrainians ran a 1km race in Kyiv on Sunday wearing bibs displaying the name of a person killed, captured or injured during the war.The crowd cheered for the runners and many in the audience wept while waiting for participants at the finish line.

Around 13,000 people across the world registered for the event and those competing remotely could run any distance they wanted and were encouraged to post about it on social media.The race was hosted by Nova Post, Ukraine's most prominent private delivery company, with the dual purpose of honouring the defenders and raising money to bolster Ukraine's air defence system.

