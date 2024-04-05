Ukrainian refugee travels 2,000 miles for dental treatment due to lack of access to NHS care

A Ukrainian refugee travelled almost 2,000 miles by plane, bus and train for dental treatment in her home city - because she could not access NHS dental care or pay for private treatment . Natalia Nehreba, 36, said she was 'shocked' at being told urgent root canal treatment would cost £800 in Wiltshire, where she has been living since the Russian invasion of her homeland.

Instead, she flew from Bristol to Poznan in Poland on a £30 return budget airline ticket, before taking a bus from Poznan to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, 50 miles inland from the border. The journey, which cost £30 each way, was followed by a bargain £7, 13-hour rail journey across Ukraine to Dnipro. The city is just 62 miles from the front line and was on the receiving end of a Russian bombardment in Decembe

Ukrainian Refugee Dental Treatment NHS Private Treatment Access Cost Travel

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine lowers conscription age to plug shortfall in troops fighting RussiaThe Ukrainian military had nearly 800,000 troops in October, according to Ukrainian Defence Ministry statistics.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Ukraine lowers conscription age to plug shortfall in troops fighting RussiaThe Ukrainian military had nearly 800,000 troops in October, according to Ukrainian Defence Ministry statistics.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Are you one of millions paying too much for NHS prescriptions? How to pay less or even get them free...Major new NHS rules mean pharmacists can treat 7 common conditions WITHOUT prescription from today

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Major new powers given to NHS pharmacists and dental hygienists will save patients time and worry...Major new NHS rules mean pharmacists can treat 7 common conditions WITHOUT prescription from today

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Fury as NHS guidance states children as young as 15 CAN be given irreversible 'gender-affirming'...Campaigners last night said the policy was 'extremely worrying'. Helen Joyce, of women's rights group Sex Matters, called on the NHS to rethink the policy based on 'ideology' not 'clinical beneftis'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Fury as NHS guidance states children as young as 15 CAN be given irreversible 'gender-affirming'...Campaigners last night said the policy was 'extremely worrying'. Helen Joyce, of women's rights group Sex Matters, called on the NHS to rethink the policy based on 'ideology' not 'clinical beneftis'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »