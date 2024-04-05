Ukrainian refugee travels 2,000 miles for dental treatment due to lack of access to NHS care

A Ukrainian refugee travelled almost 2,000 miles by plane, bus and train for dental treatment in her home city - because she could not access NHS dental care or pay for private treatment . Natalia Nehreba, 36, said she was 'shocked' at being told urgent root canal treatment would cost £800 in Wiltshire, where she has been living since the Russian invasion of her homeland.
Instead, she flew from Bristol to Poznan in Poland on a £30 return budget airline ticket, before taking a bus from Poznan to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, 50 miles inland from the border. The journey, which cost £30 each way, was followed by a bargain £7, 13-hour rail journey across Ukraine to Dnipro. The city is just 62 miles from the front line and was on the receiving end of a Russian bombardment in Decembe
