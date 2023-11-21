Ukrainian President Zelensky compares Russian assassination attempts to Covid

BATTLE-hardened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shrugged off repeated Russian attempts to assassinate him as no worse than a bout of Covid. On the attempts to topple him, Mr Zelensky said the first plot caused a panic — like the first outbreak of Covid. Despite losing track of all the attempts, he remains ready to stand firm against Putin.





