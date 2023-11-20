Ukraine warns war could escalate into World War Three

The war in Ukraine could spiral into all-out World War Three if Russia isn't kept in check, Volodymyr Zelensky has warned. The president said Russia was trying to “light fires” of unrest around the world - including in the Gaza strip and the Balkans. Zelensky would fight on - but warned his victory would only be possible if allies like Britain, Europe and America remained united behind him.
The 45-year-old hailed Ukraine's success in Crimea and the Black Sea - but added 'this is not a movie' and the success of the land offensive 'depends on many things'. He said China also had a key role to play pressuring Russia to halt its onslaught and withdraw its troops from Ukraine. In a sombre reminder of what is at stake, he warned that the war in Ukraine could spiral into World War Three if Zelensky said 'Ukraine is in the centre of a global risk of world war' and warned Russia is 'starting fires' around the world
