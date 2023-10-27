Ukraine war latest: Russia lost 'at least a brigade' in latest offensive, Zelenskyy says; families of Ukrainian soldiers call for demobilisation

Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov has been appointed commander of the Russian aerospace forces, Russia's defence ministry has confirmed.

His appointment was first reported by Russian news agencies last week, citing sources.He has been acting as air force chief following General Sergei Surovikin's removal from the role in August.

