Russian shells hit residential areas of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, killing a 91-year-old woman in what a local official described as a “terrifying night” in the 20-month war that shows no signs of ending.

The daughter of the woman killed in Kherson said the destruction caused by the missile blast enabled her to get out of the building alive. The Kremlin’s forces also unleashed a missile attack on a ship repair plant in the southern Odesa area on Monday morning.Former Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales banned from the sport for three years for Women's World Cup kissShani Louk is dead, her family announces, three weeks after she was abducted by Hamas and paraded on truck

Hamas blocks exit of foreign nationals, US says, as Israel insists rescuing hostages 'top priority' in ground operationGaza receives aid shipment as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens offensiveThousands join rally in Pakistan condemning Israeli attacks on GazaLabyrinth of Hamas tunnels poses greatest threat to Israeli offensive in Gaza headtopics.com

Israel's PM warns ground operation in Gaza 'only the beginning' as he declares 'second war of independence'Israel confirms 'best soldiers and commanders' operating in Gaza as military chief says Hamas war 'entering new stage'

'Window is closing to evacuate northern Gaza', Israel tells Palestinians, as it warns of 'impending intense hostilities'Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff in US sitcom Night Court, dies aged 80Salman Rushdie could give evidence in trial of alleged attacker – US prosecutorIsrael launches ‘unprecedented’ strikes in Gaza as power and internet cut off amid 'expanding operations'Chinese fighter jet ‘was within 10ft of US B-52 bomber’ over South China SeaDivers join... headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LBC »

Ukraine says Russian shelling has killed 91-year-old woman on ‘terrifying night’The woman died when an apartment wall fell on her, according to her daughter, who lived with her on the ninth floor. Read more ⮕

Ukraine says Russian shelling has killed 91-year-old woman on ‘terrifying night’The woman died when an apartment wall fell on her, according to her daughter, who lived with her on the ninth floor. Read more ⮕

Ukraine war latest: Russian man arrested for 'passing secrets to Ukraine'; Moscow 'ready for talks' on post-conflict settlementA Russian man has been detained by Russia's Federal Security Service on suspicion of treason, according to the state news agency RIA. The Kremlin's defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia is 'ready for talks' on the post-conflict settlement of Ukraine. Read more ⮕

12 of Glasgow's most terrifying poltergeist attacks and ghost sightingsWith Halloween fast approaching, we take a look at a selection of Glasgow's most spine-tingling poltergeist attacks and ghost sightings ever recorded. Read on if you dare. Read more ⮕

Teens tell of terrifying encounter with 'black-eyed child' haunting countrysideThe youngsters described seeing the apparition, which was first recorded in the 1980s, while camping in a forest. Read more ⮕

Terrifying Tales of Greater Manchester: Ghosts, Spirits, and MurderersDiscover the dark and chilling history of Greater Manchester with 12 terrifying tales of ghosts, spirits, and murderers that will send shivers down your spine. From phantom hitch-hikers to child-snatching spirits, these stories will make you see your streets in a whole new light. Don't read them alone! Read more ⮕